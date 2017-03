PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large landslide was been reported on NW Burnside Street and Skyline Boulevard Wednesday morning.

It appears only one or two cars were caught up in the slide. Passengers in one of the cars told KOIN 6 News their car was buried up to its door handles. No one was injured.

Initial reports say the slide is 15 feet deep.

John Brady from Portland Bureau of Transportation said crews are on scene assessing as well.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and expect delays.

Portland Fire recalling incident, leaving two Fire Engines on scene. All others clearing while engineers continue to assess. #alert — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 15, 2017