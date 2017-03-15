Flood watch for area rivers as snow melts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third straight day, expect steady and sometimes heavy rain.

A flood watch is in effect as landslide threat increases and river continue to rise. The northern Willamette Valley and SW Washington will likely pick up ½” to 1” additional rain Wednesday. Temperatures remain mild, in the mid-50s. Snow melt continues in the Cascades with snow levels near 7,000’.

Rivers we’re watching:

The stubborn cold front finally moves east tonight. Steady rain transitions to on and off showers this evening. By tomorrow morning’s commute things are mainly dry. Thursday will be the nicest day of the week! Expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-50s. While I can’t rule out a stray shower, most of us are dry Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day starts cloudy, but dry. By afternoon, rain is on the increase. Wet weather continues into Saturday. We’ll usher in the spring season with dry conditions Sunday and Monday!

