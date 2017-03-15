Ex-fugitive doctor faces Washington County rape charge

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – A former doctor who fled the U.S. amid allegations he committed medical fraud is now accused of raping and sodomizing a minor in Washington County, and he could face criminal charges in federal court.

Steven Gabriel Moos remains lodged in the Washington County Jail. His trial started on Tuesday, March 14.

Moos is charged with 3 counts of first-degree rape, 6 counts of first-degree sodomy, and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

The alleged abuse, for which he has been indicted for, occurred in 2012. The alleged victim is known to him.

Court records show Moos abused the victim between 2004 and 2015, while she was between the ages of 5 and 17.

The alleged abuse began in China and continued in the United Arab Emirates.

Moos abruptly moved from Oregon to China to avoid prosecution in Oregon in 2004 after he became the subject of a criminal investigation.

Moos’ flight from justice continued in 2008 when he left China and settled in the UAE to avoid Chinese authorities.

He allegedly resumed abusing the child in 2010 in the UAE.

“The abuse stopped for a period of time while the defendant was in custody,” court documents said.

But it continued at a Beaverton apartment complex in 2012 once Moos was brought back to the U.S. The alleged victim reported the abuse to Beaverton police in 2016.

Prosecutors said they are unable to charge Moos for any criminal behavior while overseas because of jurisdictional issues and the statue of limitations.

It’s not clear how long Moos’ current trial will last.

Federal arrest warrant filed

On Wednesday, March 15, Beaverton Police Detective Chad Opitz, who is assigned to an FBI task force aimed at curbing human sex trafficking and child pornography, filed a 7-page arrest warrant in U.S. District Court in Oregon.

The criminal complaint alleges Moos engaged in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places and attempted to engage in sexual conduct in foreign places.

Detectives have uncovered “corroborating evidence” that supports the victim’s claims against Moos, according to the complaint. Some of that evidence includes an email he reportedly sent to the victim.

Medical board launches investigation

Moos became a licensed physician in Oregon on October 18, 1996, and began practicing general medicine. He focused on lifestyle medicine. He saw patients for anti-aging treatments, maintenance of sexual function and Botox injections for wrinkle removal.

Moos had clinics in Tigard and Grants Pass.

The Oregon Medical Board began investigating Moos in 1999 when the agency discovered he was prescribing and dispensing medicine, including Viagra, Propecia, Xenical, Celebrex, Rogaine, Paroxetine and Zyban over the Internet without ever seeing or examining his patients.

The board decided to temporarily revoke Moos’ license following the investigation in March 2000.

A call to police

Police in Portland first learned of Moos’ name in April 2000 after the Drugs and Vice Division got a call from someone reporting he was selling “club drugs” such as “ketamine and ecstasy.”

The investigation into Moos centered around whether he supplied and used controlled substances. The probe lasted several years.

On January 8, 2003, the case officer applied for a search warrant so authorities could search Moos’ person, his residence, office and vehicles.

Several facts were revealed in the affidavit that was prepared by the Portland Police Bureau:

Dec. 7, 2001 – Rape allegation made against Moos. Tigard Police investigate. They determine Moos later admitted that he kept a large supply of liquid Viagra at his home and that he routinely provided it to friends without a prescription and without a physical examination. No criminal charges resulted from the rape investigation.

June 2002 – Tigard Police received a tip from someone claiming an employee of Moos was selling drugs illegally. The investigation revealed that Moos likely knew about the transactions.

June 2002 – Moos’ neighbors reported to Tigard police that they suspect illicit drug transactions were occurring at his home because they saw people coming to Moos’ home “at all hours” and that he would “come outside to the vehicles and appear to engage in exchanges or transactions.”

September 2002 – U.S. Customs agents seized a shipment of 300 pills from China to Moos at his medical clinic.

September 19, 2002 – Tigard Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle seen leaving Moos’ residence. Inside the vehicle is the person police were tipped off to in June for possibly selling drugs over the counter at Moos’ office. Police found a bag of cocaine and 12 blue pills inside the car.

November 2002 – A person close to the family reported she suspected drug use occurring inside the Moos household.

December 7, 2002 – PPB drug officers conducted surveillance on Moos at a now-closed nightclub. During the surveillance police witnessed what they suspect was two drug transactions between Moos and two separate people.

A team of 28 officers executed the warrant on Jan. 17, 2003. During the search, police found evidence of amphetamine, ketamine hydrochloride, ketamine residue, oxycodone, meth, ecstasy, phendimetrazine, and carisoprodol.

At Moos’ clinic in Tigard, police found evidence of cocaine and marijuana inside a safe in Moos’ private office.

On January 27, 2003, Moos provided a urine and hair sample. The urine test showed signs of opiate use. The hair sample showed the presence of opiates, marijuana and cocaine.

Washington County indictment

A grand jury seated in Washington County issued a secret indictment on April 2, 2003 that charged Moos with 3 counts each of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Federal indictment

In June 2004, a federal grand jury indicted Moos on 4 counts related to medical fraud. He pleaded guilty in December 2010 to making false statements in U.S. District Court.

Federal prosecutors allege Moos “purposefully misrepresented to the DEA his discipline history as a physician in order to obtain prescription drugs [and] misrepresented his DEA status to drug manufacturers and wholesalers in order to obtain those prescription drugs.”

International fugitive

By summer 2004, Moos was facing 2 indictments and more investigations were mounting. He fled his million-dollar Bull Mountain home.

He remained a fugitive for 6 years.

Officials believe Moos moved to China in July 2004 and continued to practice medicine. According to the complaint filed by Opitz, Moos took steps to conceal his travels in China.

Records show Moos traveled to Hong Kong and then entered mainland China via the Lo Wu border crossing. In 2005, U.S. officials in China delivered a letter to Moos, via courier, to his Beijing office informing him that his 2 passports had been revoked.

In March 2015, U.S. Embassy staff in Beijing reported seeing Moos living in what was believed to be an “expat community.”

When Chinese authorities launched their own investigation in 2008, Moos fled, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Some of his family members traveled to Cambodia while Moos went to Dubai in the UAE and started practicing medicine once again.

It is believed Moos traveled to the UAE in January 2008. When he arrived, he was initially detained by UAE officials, but was released and quickly settled into the UAE.

While in the UAE, Moos set up a clinic in his apartment and pretended to be Dr. Steven Hopping, a surgeon to the Hollywood celebrities. Many of Moos’ surgeries were performed in his kitchen. The Times newspaper, based in London, reported some of Moos’ clients sustained lip disfiguration.

Eventually, the Dubai Health Authority caught wind of what Moos was doing and confirmed he was not licensed to be operating.

He was arrested in Al Barsha, UAE in February 2010, the UAE-based English newspaper the National reported. His arrest followed an undercover operation. He was given a 2 month jail sentence.

On October 6, 2010, the FBI in Portland confirmed agents arrested Moos as he arrived at Dulles International Airport on a flight from Dubai.

State: Moos is a public danger

The OMB determined, through its investigation, it was likely Moos was using “impairing-type street drugs” and his behavior presented “a danger to his patients and others.”

The agency revoked Moos’ license in July 2004. It remains in that status.

The decision to revoke his license came after OMB discovered Moos “willfully and repeatedly violated two [OMB] orders that were intended to curb his improper and illegal activities and to protect the public,” according to state records.

KOIN 6 News is tracking both the current Washington County trial and any potential federal charges.

Attempts to reach Moos’ criminal defense attorney have not been successful.