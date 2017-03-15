Boy Scouts leader arrested for sex abuse in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 46-year-old Boy Scouts of America leader was arrested on Tuesday in Lebanon.

Lebanon Police say Douglas James Young Jr. allegedly had inappropriate contact with a minor. During the investigation additional victims were contacted and interviewed. Detectives are still investigating additional victims.

Officials say the crimes did not take place at during Boy Scout affiliated events.

Lebanon Police say they have previously investigated Young over the past 12 years for other allegations of sex abuse but charges have never been filed against him.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.