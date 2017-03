WASHINGTON CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A body was found floating in Bethany Lake Wednesday night, Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

A 911 caller reported seeing the body in Bethany Lake Park shortly after 7 p.m.

Deputies who arrived on the scene confirmed there was a dead man in the lake.

