Protesters oppose GOP health care bill at Wyden’s office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators gathered outside of Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden’s office on Tuesday afternoon to voice their opposition to the new Republican health care overhaul bill.

In a recent statement on drug testing legislation, Wyden said, “If Republicans truly cared about helping those struggling with addiction, they would not be undertaking a full throttle repeal of the Affordable Care Act and cutting Medicaid funding for drug treatment programs.”

On Monday, the Congressional Budget Office said the Republican legislation would reduce the ranks of the insured by 24 million in a decade, largely by cutting Medicaid recipients and people buying individual policies. That would be more than the 20 million who’ve gained coverage under Obama’s overhaul — and attach a big number to a problem haunting GOP governors and members of Congress whose states have benefited from “Obamacare.”

Demonstrators from local organizations started gathering outside Wyden’s office at 4 p.m. to voice their opposition to the overhaul.