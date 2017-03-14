Parents’ petition urges Vestal Elementary changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A petition started by a handful of parents and signed by more than 300 people is asking the Portland Public School District to take action to improve what they call “unacceptable” conditions at Vestal Elementary.

The parents, in their petition, claim several different problems are feeding a poor learning environment at the Northeast Portland school.

Many of the parents of Vestal Elementary students are happy with what’s going on at the school. But the petitioners have 3 main concerns:

— safety of students and teachers

— low academic standards

— lack of confidence in the current school administration

Amanda Reed, who co-authored the petition, told KOIN 6 News, “Safety has definitely become our primary focus now because if our kids don’t feel safe, if our teachers don’t feel safe, then there won’t be learning.”

But those who question the petition say the issue is not about school administration but rather a lack of support from the district.

“Superintendent Bob McKean went out there a few weeks ago to view firsthand some of those challenges and also to see some of the success that are happening at that Vestal,” PPS spokesperson Courtney Westling told KOIN 6 News. “We’re working on a plan with parents and families to make some changes and feeling good about that and (we’re) going to continue that momentum.”

Reed said they plan to deliver their petition to the school board on March 21.