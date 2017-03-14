Oregon drivers may share roads with military Humvees

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Military surplus Humvees could soon share the Oregon streets and roadways with minivans, hatchbacks and compact electric cars.

A proposal began advancing in the Legislature last week that would make Oregon one of the few states to allow retired military Humvees on the roadways for civilian use by giving the same special registration used for antique cars and street rods. Street use would be limited to only special events like exhibitions and parades.

It was put forward at the request of 75-year-old Hank Porter, who is mayor of a small Oregon town called Stayton, where he wants his surplus Humvee to be able to haul war veterans in Fourth of July parades.

The military began selling older Humvees to civilians for the first time in late 2014 as off-road vehicles, and most of the 8,000 sold so far can’t get street legal by the states.