Man charged with 12 counts of aggravated murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County grand jury handed up a 22-count indictment on Monday against Alexander Rico Ortiz, the man accused of killing a 33-year-old father.

Ortiz was arraigned on Tuesday at the Multnomah Justice Center.

He is charged with 12 counts of aggravated murder, 2 counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of murder, first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree robbery, coercion, commercial sexual solicitation, aggravated first-degree animal abuse and first-degree burglary.

Prosecutors said before killing Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas on February 27, Ortiz sexually abused, raped, robbed and coerced a woman at a nearby hotel. KOIN 6 News has confirmed the woman’s identity, but we are not identifying her.

As Ortiz fled the hotel, he allegedly broke into Herrera Villegas’ apartment in the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard where he robbed the victim and killed his dog named Max, according to the indictment. Police said Ortiz and Herrera Villegas did not know each other.

Ortiz is also being investigated in Washington County for a Hillsboro rape that took place in early February. Details on that case have not been released.

Records show that 16 people testified before the grand jury that indicted Ortiz on Monday.

In court on Tuesday, Ortiz’ criminal defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A trial date was set for April, and the case has been assigned to Judge Cheryl A. Albrecht.