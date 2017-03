PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews were sent to the Columbia River Gorge Tuesday afternoon on reports of a hiker who fell into a snow hole.

The hiker was reportedly in a group of 12 people who got lost near Multnomah Falls and Wahkeena Falls, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

All 12 hikers need assistance, but the one who fell will need a rope rescue.

