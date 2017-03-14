Explosive bottles found at Reedville Creek Park

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Five small bottles with aluminum foil and a corrosive agent were found at Reedville Creek Park on Tuesday morning.

Hillsboro Police say a park maintenance worker found one of the bottles and it exploded but they were not injured.

Brown Middle School, which is nearby, was put on lock down briefly but it has since been lifted.

A Portland Bomb Squad is on scene to help dispose of the bottles.

The Hillsboro Tribune, a KOIN media partner, reports that there was no threat to the public and the bottles were likely left by kids.

"Like you might make in chemistry class" HPD tells me. Crews are removing the bottles now. I'm on my way there — Geoff Pursinger (@ReporterGeoff) March 14, 2017

HPD says five bottles of some kind of explosive material were found at Reedville Park, likely left by kids. No threat to the public. — Geoff Pursinger (@ReporterGeoff) March 14, 2017