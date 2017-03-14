EMTs no longer embedded with police during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A program to embed Portland Fire Bureau EMTs with police during protests has been suspended.

The program had only been in place since January, right before President Donald Trump’s inauguration. In the past, fire trucks with EMTs would be staged a couple blocks away from the action.

Then, during an October 2016 protest at Portland City Hall, someone needed medical attention. The group Empower Portland said the response was too slow. Portland Fire Bureau Spokesman Rich Chatman said it’s all about safety.

“Because of the safety, it took more time to get help to those folks,” said Chatman.

That’s when the fire bureau starting talking with PPB about ways to make sure the EMTs could be on the front line while staying safe.

They looked at programs across the country and determined embedding the EMTs with police would be the best way to provide faster medical aid.

But the same group complained again, saying protesters couldn’t tell the difference between police dressed in riot gear and EMTs wearing the same helmets and body gear. The EMTs were not armed.

Now, the Portland Fire Chief is suspending the program as they try to figure out how to embed the EMTs moving forward, with a distinct difference between police and firefighters.

At this time, it’s not clear when the firefighter EMTs will be put back on the front line.