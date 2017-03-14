Details released about Clackamas woman found in trunk

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Clackamas County woman who was found dead in the trunk of her car was discovered with handcuffs attached to one wrist, a bottle of water, a bag of cookies and used duct tape.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police found Merrilee Cooley’s car parked in an apartment complex in Milwaukie on Jan. 5 with the doors unlocked and the key in the ignition.

Authorities say the 68-year-old woman was killed, but have not said how. Police have released no information about a possible suspect.

According to recently released court documents, Cooley was reported missing on Dec. 28. When police checked her home, they found the house unlocked and a living room chair overturned. A friend said they found one of her slippers in the driveway.

Anyone with information about Cooley’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers.