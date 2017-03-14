Customers: Broken TVs vanish at repair shop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Melba and Jim Klinker trusted a repairman with their broken TV, but now they say they’ve been getting the runaround for months.

Three customers told KOIN 6 News they took their TVs to David Kazim at Premium TV Repair Tech and Electronics on SE Division Street and never saw them again.

“He said he could fix it the next day,” Melba Klinker said. “And I said, ‘Pay day isn’t until Monday, so we’ll come and pick it up Monday.’ Went in there Monday and since then, nothing.”

The Klinkers say they’ve been in touch with Kazim multiple times since taking it there in October and he told them he can’t find their 50-inch Toshiba TV.

The Klinkers aren’t alone. Another customer filed a complaint with the Oregon attorney general. He dropped his TV off before Halloween and said he has “called repeatedly but they are unreachable.”

Kazim admits he is behind on 14 customers and doesn’t know how to contact 2 others. He spoke with KOIN 6 News and said he’s been going through a difficult time in his personal life.

“I’ve had some family things. My best friend died in…August of last year and my brother died in December, and I’ve had a lot of hard times. And I’m here trying to work. I’m shut down officially. Just trying to give them back their TVs,” Kazim said. “I’m not trying to run from anybody. I’m just trying to do it piece by piece. I sat here in a depressive state, and didn’t do what I should have been doing.”

He says he is going to give people their stuff back.

Despite his heartfelt excuses, customers want others to beware.

Some of the complaints came well before his personal troubles started. Norman Panian said he bought a refurbished TV from Kazim in April 2016 but it stopped working and just sits in his home.

“I’d like to see my $500 back, but that’s a pipe dream,” Panian said.

Kazim won’t honor the warranty or refund his money, Panain said. He filed a complaint with the Attorney General in May.

“I gave him 3 different TVs,” Kazim said. “It was something he was doing to the TVs, clearly. But he’s welcome to take me to court. That has nothing to do with what’s going on.”

Kazim and his business have a great Yelp rating — 4 stars — but if you look at the reviews Yelp has hidden and classified as “not currently recommended” you will see 6 one-star ratings. Those aren’t factors into the overall rating.

“I had excellent ratings, I still do,” Kazim said. “I just got to get my business back, and I’m trying to get back on my feet. As hopeless at it feels sometimes, you know. Just keep doing the right thing.”

Cole Edmonson wrote one of those reviews on Yelp in November 2015.

“He continually made excuses for not doing what he said he would do,” Edmonson told KOIN 6 News in a phone interview. “He told me that it was my fault he didn’t call me, because I didn’t text him a reminder.”

While talking to KOIN 6 News, Kazim promised to find the TV that belongs to the Klinkers and fix it for free within the hour.

The Klinkers said Kazim called them that day, March 1. As of March 14, the Klinkers are waiting for an update from Kazim.

The City of Gresham said Kazim doesn’t have a business license, and his landlord evicted him on March 7. Kazim told KOIN 6 News he plans to open at a new location.

One way customers can get better information about businesses is to look beyond the top Yelp reviews. Scroll down to the link that shows hidden reviews. The Attorney General also keeps a list of consumer complaints.