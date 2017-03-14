Cliff Robinson recovering from brain hemorrhage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Cliff Robinson, one of the most popular Trail Blazers of all time, is recovering from a brain hemorrhage in a Portland hospital.

Robinson was hospitalized around March 8 for reasons not disclosed at that time. But in a statement Tuesday, he said he is “improving every day.”

“I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I’m doing well and in the process of getting better. My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery,” Robinson said in the statement released by the team. “I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I’m improving every day.”

Robinson made headlines after becoming an advocate for the use of medical marijuana as treatment for athletes. The ex-Blazer announced in January 2016 he was getting into the cannabis business under the name “Uncle Spliffy.”

Robinson was the 6th man on the Blazers team that went to the NBA finals twice in the early 1990s. His 18-year NBA career lasted from 1989 through the 2006 season.