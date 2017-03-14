Clackamas County teacher busted for meth, heroin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Clackamas County middle school teacher was arrested Tuesday for having heroin and methamphetamine, deputies said.

Brynne M. Fletcher, 33, was taken into custody after an Alder Creek Middle School official reported her going out to her car in the school parking lot several times, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The school official said Fletcher’s behavior was suspicious, and also reported seeing drug paraphernalia in her car.

Deputies arrested Fletcher and booked her into Clackamas County Jail for possession of controlled substances: heroin and methamphetamine.

Fletcher is a special education teacher and had been working in the school district since August 2014. She had previously announced she would resign from her position at the end of the 2016-17 school year, officials said.

She has been placed on administrative leave.