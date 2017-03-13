Brrr! Upstate NY home completely encased in ice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Photos and videos of a house encased in up to 7 inches of snow and ice looks like something straight out of the move “Frozen”, but photographer John Kucko tells CBS News his shots are anything but fake.

The home is in Webster, New York, in a remote area near the shoreline of Lake Ontario. Kucko told CBS News he goes to the spot to shoot sunsets year-round.

It’s a weekend getaway in spring and summer, but right now, it’s just plain icy.

“The wind chill was below zero,” Kucko said.

He explained that, unlike neighboring houses that face the lake, the residence he photographed doesn’t have a retaining wall. Freezing temperatures combined with water and wind left the house coated in thick layers of ice.

For now, Kucko said the homeowners are steering clear of the icy house.