Tigard gets new police chief from Tacoma

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Tigard Police Department has found its next police chief in Tacoma, City Manager Marty Wine announced on Monday morning.

Tacoma’s Assistant Chief of Police Kathy McAlpine will take over her new position in April, Wine said.

“Assistant Chief McAlpine is a proven law enforcement leader who has demonstrated energy, commitment and community collaboration with a wealth of knowledge gained in a successful career in Tacoma,” said Wine. “Tigard is seeking all these qualities in our police chief, and we are excited to welcome her to the Tigard Police Department. I’m confident her innovation and creativity will serve Tigard well for the future of our city that’s growing and changing.”

McAlpine joined the Tacoma Police Department in 1986 and rose through the ranks to her current position.

Tigard’s last police chief, Alan Orr, announced his retirement in October 2016 after he’d spent 46 years in law enforcement.

In addition to her current role as assistant police chief, McAlpine is also the co-founder of the Northwest Women’s Law Enforcement Network.