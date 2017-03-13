Swastikas painted on SE Portland cars, trees, fences

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several swastikas were painted discovered to have been painted on cars, trees, fences and other property in SE Portland on Monday morning.

Portland Police say they were discovered around 8:15 a.m. on SE 33rd Avenue between SE Division Street and Powell Boulevard. At least six cars were damaged.

A witness told officers they saw a white man with a backpack in the area before noticing the graffiti.

Anyone who was a victim of vandalism that has not filed a police report is encouraged to do so by calling the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.