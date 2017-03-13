Residents evicted from Stayton apartment complex

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Residents of a 15-unit apartment complex southeast of Salem are scrambling to find new homes after they were served with eviction notices ordering them to be out by April.

The Statesman Journal reports the 60-day notices were issued at the Westown Manor apartments in Stayton Feb. 1.

A representative with the property owner, Try Investments, declined to comment on why the evictions were taking place.

Some of the residents say they haven’t yet found an affordable place to live and aren’t sure where they’ll end up.

According to a 2015 Salem analysis, more than half of city renters spent more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

Salem spokesman Kenny Larson says officials are working to develop more apartments within the city and more affordable housing units.