Population researchers: Portland becoming even less black

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A new report from the Portland State University says despite a growing portion of Portlanders being people of color, they are less likely to be African-American.

Researchers at the Population Research Center say the Portland region netted a loss of up to 2,500 African-Americans from 2012-2014.

That was during the same three-year period the region was gaining an average of 66 people per day, 38 percent of whom were people of color — mostly people of Asian, Hispanic and Pacific Islander heritage.

“At this point, we can only speculate on the reasons African Americans seem to be leaving the Portland area, such as the gentrification of North and Northeast Portland,” said Jason Jurjevich, assistant director of PSU’s Population Research Center, in a news release.

The trends are clear, though the data are a bit murky. The margin of error is plus or minus 1,700 African-Americans for the tri-county region.

Jurjevich told the Tribune that this is the first year of PSU’s America on the Move reports that they looked at race, in response to requests from the community.

“In some ways, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said, explaining that he was neither surprised nor unsurprised at the results because of how complex migration patterns can be. “I’m more interested in the why.”

Jurjevich’s team has planned a follow-up report in coming weeks in which they surveyed 850 newcomers to Portland and interviewed 30 of them. He says that will reveal more answers about why the region may be losing so many African-Americans.

The report also looked at other major American cities and found they are gaining African-American residents, including an approximately 2,900 net gain (plus or minus 2,300) in Austin, Texas, which has a similar “keep it weird” brand of culture.

In addition to the racial makeup of the in-migration in the region, researchers also tracked their states of origin.

While most commonly people come from other parts of Oregon (26 percent), 18 percent are from California and 13 percent are from Washington.

Newcomers to Portland are largely young, educated professionals — people between the ages of 25 and 39 with college degrees. The report’s authors credit Portland’s regional transportation system, access to outdoor recreation and relatively low-cost housing with attracting these young people.

They also point out the growing pains the region is experiencing because of its popularity — lower livability ratings, more traffic and increased costs.

Jurjevich also added the caveats common to scientific research — things are more complicated than they seem. The migration numbers are difficult to calculate, which is why they have wide margins of error. (It could be that the Portland region of more than 2.2 million actually gained up to 900 African-Americans.) Also, the reasons for in-migrations are complex, including geography, economics and culture.

“In many ways the report will raise more questions than provide answers,” Jurjevich said.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN media partner.