Oregon City husband slayer gets life sentence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon City woman who murdered her husband was given a life sentence on Monday, police say.

The Oregon City Police Department said Lisa M. Peterson, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

Joseph B. Peterson, her husband, was shot and killed in February 2016. An autopsy determined he was shot in the chest with a .380 caliber handgun.

An anonymous neighbor told KOIN 6 News the victim was going through a divorce.

“They’ve been together for probably a good 20 years, I’d imagine,” the neighbor said. “It’s a shame that something like this had to happen, and why, I don’t know.”

Another neighbor described them as an older couple who kept to themselves.

“You never know what’s going on behind closed doors,” Megan Melonuk said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies aided in the investigation.