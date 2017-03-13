Murder trial for accused Fontaine Bleau shooter to begin

Related Coverage Extradited nightclub murder suspect back in OR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Opening statements in a high-profile murder trial will likely be presented on Tuesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Xavier Dorrell Bolden, 26, is charged with one count of murder, six counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, one count each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault, and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office reports Durieul Harris died Nov. 9, 2013 after being shot three times in the upper body.

Both Bolden and Harris have gang ties. Prosecutors write, “the fabric of this case is grounded in a social gathering of gang members.”

The night Harris was killed, there was a large event being held at the now-closed Fontaine Bleau nightclub. The event was attended by Hoover and Blood gang members.

“In fact, contrary to [the] current relationship between the two gangs, when this incident occurred, the evidence suggests the two gangs were getting along.”

Law enforcement officials believe many gang shootings that have occurred since Harris’ death have been retaliatory in nature stemming from this incident.

However, prosecutors believe the death of Harris appears to have been a “personal matter” between him and Bolden.

Records show that the fight that triggered the shooting started inside Fontaine Bleau and spilled out onto the street near Northeast 3rd and Broadway.

When police arrived, they found a hostile crowd that was estimated to be 75-100 people in size. To gain control of the situation police supervisors called for a city-wide “code 3” response, which means every available officer was asked to respond with lights and sirens.

Two other people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

Bolden was arrested in Las Vegas by a fugitive apprehension team.

The trial is scheduled to last through the month of March.