Missing Estacada man last seen wearing blue PJs

ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for an 18-year-old Estacada man who reportedly walked away from his family’s home on Sunday morning.

Brandon Powell was last seen around 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Ivy Road and Lake Shore Drive, according to Sandy Police Department.

He was reportedly only wearing blue pajama bottoms and no shoes or shirt.

Officers have been searching for any sign of him near the Clackamas River. They plan to search for him near Timber Park and McGuyver Park around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts should call 503.655.8211.