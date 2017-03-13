McMinnville teen in court to face murder charge

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old is expected to be formally charged with murder Monday afternoon in the death of his father’s girlfriend.

Andrew David Vineyard will be tried as an adult, authorities said. The teen lived with his dad, John, his dad’s girlfriend, Kimberly Forness, and roommate Ron Spiker. Forness was found dead inside their home on March 8 and Spiker was found injured outside near the home.

Spiker was shot in the face and the hip, according to a GoFundMe account set up by his family.

Yamhill County DA Brad Berry confirmed Vineyard is charged with murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.

KOIN 6 News will be at the arraignment and will have more information later in the day.