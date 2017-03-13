Homeless ‘safe harbors’ get OK from Wheeler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new vision for housing hundreds of homeless has the green light from Portland’s mayor.

It’s a lofty goal, but the groups behind it believe it can be done.

Instead of shelters, the housing is being called “safe harbors.” The idea is to open up 5 or 6 of them by the end of the year.

Those safe harbors would permanently house up to 120 people, offering medical and social services.

A report outlining the details, and how to achieve all of this, just recently got approval from Mayor Ted Wheeler and his office.

If everything goes as planned, the city would donate land and buildings to non-profits, who would then raise money in an ongoing basis.

The hope is to have the first one up and running in a matter of months.

As of now, there are about 150 spots that could work that are close to hospitals and large in land size.

Executive Director of Oregon Harbor of Hope Don Mazziotti said before any one operation is online, Portlanders will have a chance to pitch in their thoughts.

“We would not exclude the public at all. We’d want the neighborhood, wherever that might be, we want them to be partners with us and making it work for them, absolutely” said Mazziotti.

It’s estimated between staffing and those services it would cost about $560,000 a year per site.

Mazziotti said it can because it’s done elsewhere around the country. The big inspiration behind this project is Haven of Hope, a large shelter in San Antonio.