PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon 43 in Lake Oswego was closed on Monday afternoon due to a car crash, authorities say.

The Lake Oswego Fire Department said the highway was closed between McVey Avenue and Southwest Burnham Road due to a collision between a blue Ford Escort and a tan Ford pickup truck.

At least one person was injured in the crash, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately released.

