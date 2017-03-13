Graffiti wars continue at Grant High School

Related Coverage Grant HS students shaken by homophobic vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A graffiti war is on at Grant High School in Portland as pro and anti-LGBT messages have been found at the school.

Inside a gender neutral bathroom, 2 messages were painted. One said “radical angry queers,” and the other said “assimilation ≠ liberation.”

In response, a banner was hung on school grounds that said, “Queers bash back!”

This all comes after homophobic graffiti was found at the school at the beginning of March. A message was posted on school grounds that in part read, “The -expletive- who use this restroom are going to burn in Hell.”

In response to that graffiti, a sign reading “love wins” was displayed on the front doors of the school.