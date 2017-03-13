Feds file motion to dismiss charges against Bundy lawyer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal prosecutors assigned to the criminal case against the lawyer for the leader of the armed occupation at an Oregon wildlife refuge have filed a motion to drop the remaining charges.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors filed the motion Monday, more than three weeks after a judge dropped one of the three charges against Marcus Mumford.

Special attorneys Timothy J. Ohms and George J.C. Jacobs of Washington state filed the motion in U.S. District Court in Portland, asking a judge to dismiss the criminal information without prejudice, meaning the government could file charges in the future.

Mumford’s lawyer, Michael Levine, said he was thankful, but didn’t know what prompted the government’s decision.

The incident in question occurred when Mumford’s client Ammon Bundy was acquitted last fall and Mumford was tackled by federal marshals for refusing to stop arguing with the judge.