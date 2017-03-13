Fatal shooting of PDX homeless man deemed justified

Related Coverage Business owner shoots, kills man after confrontation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A grand jury determined the fatal shooting of a Portland homeless man was justified, authorities say.

Portland police said on Friday a Multnomah County grand jury ruled the shooting of Jason G Petersen, 32, was justified.

Petersen was fatally shot by a Portland Business Owner in February 2017.

The homeless man walked into Golden Key Insurance on February 20 and confronted owner Charlie W. Chan and his wife about property he left outside that had gone missing, according to police. Peterson left the insurance agency, but when Chan went outside a short time later, he said Peterson confronted him again. The business owner reportedly shot Peterson once and then called 911 around 2:40 p.m. The homeless man later died.

Chan cooperated with police in their investigation and wasn’t arrested. He told authorities Petersen threatened to kill him and burn down his business before leaving. When Chan went outside 5 minutes later, Petersen attacked him, resulting in the shooting. Police determined Chan is a valid concealed handgun license holder. Petersen was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

One man who works in the same building said homeless people leave their belongings there all the time, including on that Monday morning.

The man said he saw items being thrown out Monday and told KOIN 6 News he believes that’s what led to the altercation and the shooting in broad daylight.