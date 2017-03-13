SE Portland house heavily damaged by fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A home was fully engulfed in flames on Monday morning in SE Portland.

Heavy flames could be seen from the home at 2826 SE 87th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. At least 20 fire engines were on scene battling the flames until they were out shortly after.

Officials say four people were inside the home when smoke alarms went off and they were able to escape. One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SE Division Street was briefly shut down between 82nd – 92nd Avenue but reopened around 7:15 a.m.

The fire has been extinguished, but fire investigators and crews remain on scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/kEj36KlJpf — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 13, 2017

Thanks to speedy work by our @PDXFire SE Division is back open between SE 82 and SE 92. Avoid SE 87th south of SE Division. #pdxtraffic — East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 13, 2017