Autopsy complete in death of faith-healing couple’s baby

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — An infant born to members of a faith-healing church in Oregon City died from complications of prematurity just hours after her birth, the medical examiner confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

Dr. Karen Gunson said Ginnifer Mitchell was born premature. She said there were complications with the baby’s lungs and oxygen getting into her bloodstream.

An autopsy showed the infant died of natural causes, according to Gunson.

Ginnifer’s mom, 24-year-old Sarah Mitchell, gave birth to her and her twin sister in her parents home, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they were born several weeks early.

Family members and other people from the Followers of Christ Church were present for the births, but no one called 911 when Ginnifer developed breathing problems. She died a short time later. The surviving twin was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Oregon Health & Science University. Her condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office launched a criminal investigation into Ginnifer’s death.

In 2011, Sarah’s sister and brother-in-law, Shannon and Dale Hickman, were found guilty of second-degree manslaughter following the death of their infant son in 2009, the sheriff’s office said. The baby died less than 9 hours after being born.

