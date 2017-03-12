Portland police: Parolee leads authorities on car chase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A parolee led authorities on a chase through East Portland on Saturday evening, police say.

The Portland Police Bureau said Levi Denison, 22, drove a red 2000 Honda Civic and refused to stop for officers when they tried to pull him over near Southeast 113th Avenue and Division Street.

Police attempted to pull Denison over at 11:34 p.m., but he eluded them. By 11:47 p.m., police were able to stop him at Southeast 112th Avenue and Division Street. He was then taken into custody.

Denison was booked into Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of attempt to elude by vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving and a parole violation.