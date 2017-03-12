Man has brush with the law after street sweeper theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One parolee failed to make a clean getaway after authorities say he stole a street sweeper and led Hillsboro police on a chase with it.

On Sunday after 3:45 a.m., a private contractor was cleaning the parking lot of a WinCo store at 1500 Southwest Oak Street. The theft victim parked the Isuzu NPR street sweeper and got out to use a handheld blower in order to clean some areas the vehicle couldn’t reach. The street sweeper was left running.

The Hillsboro Police Department said Tyler Haguewood, 33, hopped into the vehicle and took off with it.

Authorities later spotted the street sweeper near First Avenue and Walnut Street traveling south. Police said they tried to pull over the street sweeper, but Haguewood refused to stop, initiating a chase.

Chase speeds ranged from 30 to 65 mph.

Spike strips were eventually used to stop the street sweeper near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Rainbow Lane, and Haguewood was arrested by Washington County deputies.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail and faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude police, reckless driving and parole violation, according to detention center records.