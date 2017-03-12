Jefferson, Southridge win state 6A basketball titles

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jefferson took home the boys 6A basketball title on Saturday, while Southridge took home the girls 6A title.

It was a close match between the Jefferson Democrats and the Clackamas Cavaliers. Until the final seconds, it wasn’t clear who would take the game, but Jefferson came out on top with a score of 70-67.

West Linn knocked Beaverton out of third place, 71-58, and West Salem knocked Grant out of fourth place in double overtime, 73-70.

Seaside boys took the 4A state title, beating Valley Catholic 71-63. North Bend topped Tillamook for third place, 74-56, and Banks beat Gladstone for fourth place, 81-47.

On the girls’ side, the Southside Skyhawks beat the Oregon City Pioneers 46-27 to take home the 6A state title.

South Salem claimed third place over Grant, 58-53, and St. Mary’s Academy upset Sunset 54-46 to earn fourth place.

The state girls 4A championship went to Sutherlin, who topped Banks 49-43.

Seaside overtook Marshfield 53-40 for third place, and Cascade took fourth place over North Marion, 41-33.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.