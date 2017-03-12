Ducks earn 3 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Iona

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ducks were named as the Midwest’s no. 3 seed on Sunday afternoon in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks will play no. 14 seed Iona at Sacramento on Friday in the first round of the tournament.

This comes after Arizona topped Oregon 83-80 for the Pac-12 Tournament title on Saturday.

The 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship bracket will be announced on Monday at 7 p.m., and the Beavers will find out who they play in the first round of the tournament.

The No. 5 Ducks fell to No. 7 Arizona in the Pac-12 championship game hours after learning senior forward Chris Boucher is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Oregon (29-5) got the bad news before tipoff against Arizona. Boucher sustained the injury in the semifinals against California.

Dillon Brooks carried Oregon through the early struggles and finished with 25 points. Tyler Dorsey added 23.The Ducks struggled in the first half before rallying in a dazzling second half by both teams.

Boucher has been a key cog during Oregon’s rise to prominence, helping lead the Ducks to Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament last season by setting a school record with 110 blocked shots.

The versatile 6-foot-10 senior from Montreal was Oregon’s third-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game, second in rebounding at 6.1 and his 2.6 blocked shots led the Pac-12. He finishes his career second on Oregon’s all-time blocked shots list with 189 and his .532 field goal percentage is fourth-best.

A two-time All-Pac-12 all-defensive team member, Boucher helped Oregon average 6.8 blocks during the regular season, second nationally. The Ducks also earned a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title with No. 7 Arizona, their opponent in Saturday night’s Pac-12 Tournament championship game.

The Ducks will have to rely more on junior Kavell Bigby-Williams in Boucher’s place.

“We gonna do this one for you..,” teammate Dylan Ennis posted on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.