Vancouver handles city hall contest loss with grace

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Vancouver learned it lost a national city hall contest on Saturday, but it handled the defeat with grace.

ELGL (Engaging Local Government Leaders) held a nationwide contest to determine which U.S. city had the best looking city hall building. The final match came down to Vancouver and Peoria, Illinois.

The City of Vancouver said its city hall received nearly 30,000 votes. A total of 300 selfies were taken in front of the building and posted to social media.

In spite of those numbers, the city fell to Peoria in the final showdown.

After learning of its defeat, the City of Vancouver tweeted, “Congratulations City of Peoria on a well-deserved #ELGLCityHall win! We’ll admit it now; it is a beautiful city hall.”

Peoria responded by tweeting back, “Thank you! It was a mighty battle of civic pride!”

