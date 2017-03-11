Skiers enjoy eastern Oregon’s Anthony Lakes Ski Area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chasing fresh powder hasn’t been a problem in Oregon this season, whether you’re hitting the slopes in the Cascades or eastern Oregon.

Steven Mountsanides grew up in the area and has been a frequent visitor to the Elkhorn Mountains for decades.

He loves when the snow is “fluffy, like marshmallows.”

“I’ve road here for over 30 years and I keep coming back because the snow is the stuff,” Mountsanides said. It’s good stuff, it’s meditation.”

The Anthony Lakes Ski Resort is 300 miles from Portland and about 90 miles from Pendleton, in the back yard of Baker City.

Anthony Lakes Marketing Director Chelsea Judy moved to the area from central Oregon 10 years ago to be part of the Anthony Lakes team.

“Anthony Lakes has had a great winter,” Judy said.

This year has been a good season, with 264 inches of snow. Judy says it’s that kind of snow that brings so many boards and skis to the area.

“It’s a little different,” she said. “We usually see drier snow than the Cascades, so people tend to say you can find Colorado-like snow here in eastern Oregon.”

Ken Streater and Darci Meyer came for the snow and a barbecue with their family.

“They take great care of the mountain and the lift operators are fantastic,” Streater said.

“All I know is this is a hidden gem in America and most people don’t know about it, but we will spill our beans,” Mountsanides said.

For those looking to do something fun for the kids at spring break, Anthony Lakes has a spring break camp coming up on March 27-31.