Search for missing Mt. Hood skier enters day 5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a missing Mt. Hood skier has now entered day 5.

Steve Leavitt, 57, of The Dalles went missing Tuesday. He was last seen around 11 a.m. when his ski pass was scanned on the Heather Canyon Chairlift. His family reported him missing around 7:30 p.m.

Rescue crews have been searching for him since.

Complicating search efforts is the fact more than a foot of snow has fallen since 11 a.m. Tuesday. The area Leavitt went missing in often closes in bad weather, and some of the safety concerns there are open creek beds and tree wells.

Saturday’s forecast indicated a cold front is expected to hit the search area through the middle of the afternoon, limiting aviation operations.

Nevertheless, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said crews continue to search for Leavitt through falling snow.