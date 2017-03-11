Neighbors surprised by shooting in Pearl District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck was pierced with bullets Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the Pearl District.

Portland police caught up with the suspect on 14th and Overton Street and took him into custody. They said the shooting was not gang related and no one was injured.

Residents near the shooting, which happened in broad daylight on NW 15th and Everett Street, were surprised that something like this happened in a typically quiet area.

“Really surprised and curious,” Derek Green said. “I want to know what happened.”

Green said he was heading out to celebrate his birthday and didn’t hear any gunshots.

“I think it would be pretty surprising in this area given the demographic and everything,” Green said. “But I guess it can happen anywhere.”

Investigators who were combing through the parking lot on 15th Avenue revealed large bullet holes in one of the windows.

Some visitors from Southern Oregon were surprised to learn this happened in the same area they parked their car. Sandy and Mimi live nearby and said they might not have ventured out if they knew this happened.

“I don’t think we would come out to dinner if we knew this was going to happen,” Sandy said.

Police said the incident seemed to be a dispute between people who knew each other.