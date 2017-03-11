Family extremely concerned for missing Gresham man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who doesn’t drive or use public transit has been missing since Tuesday night, Gresham police said.

Duane Hasvold Jr. was last seen shortly before midnight on March 7 on Main Street in downtown Gresham, near where he lives.

Family members said he usually sticks to a routine and stays in his “bubble,” so they are extremely concerned.

Hasvold suffers from conditions that make him appear cognitively impaired when he is stressed.

The 59-year-old is white with brown eyes and receding reddish hair. He is about 6-foot-2-inches tall and 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows where Hasvold may be is encouraged to call 503.823.3333 or if needed, 911.