Driver hits police car while officers investigate crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drunk driver hit a police vehicle while officers were in the middle of investigating another crash on Friday evening, authorities say.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were investigating a crash in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue where a pedestrian was hit by a driver before the officer’s vehicle was struck.

Around 9:45 p.m., Kiri A. Guthridge, 22, crashed into a marked police car that was blocking the northbound lanes of traffic, according to PPB. The police vehicle had its emergency lights on at the time of the crash.

Authorities said they learned Guthridge was intoxicated and took her into custody. She was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces of DUII and reckless driving.

The pedestrian’s injuries were serious, but police said they weren’t life threatening.

No officers were in the struck vehicle when the incident took place.