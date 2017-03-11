Corvallis police investigate body found in tent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While responding to a call of a man with a gunshot wound near the Orleans Natural Area in Corvallis, police found a body in a tent.

Witnesses told police a man shot himself along Hwy 34 around 2:30 p.m. on March 10. That man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Corvallis police said.

The body, which also had gunshot wounds, was found in a tent in a wooded area near the highway

No identities or further details were immediately released by police. The investigation is ongoing.