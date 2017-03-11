ACLU hosts People Power ‘resistance training’ event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ACLU is livestreaming a nationwide event on Saturday afternoon called People Power where organizers will discuss protest methods and how to organize against the current administration’s “attacks on basic freedoms.”

One of the livestreams will be displayed at the Portland Central Library in the U.S. Bank Room at 1:30 p.m. Other livestream viewing locations can be found here.

The ACLU’s event comes as the number of protests against policy decisions made by President Donald Trump continue to grow.