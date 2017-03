PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews were called to a 2-alarm fire at a Tigard auto repair shop on Saturday morning.

The shop is on Tigard Street, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Around 9 a.m., officials were called to the commercial fire. When crews arrived, the repair shop was “fully engulfed,” but they got the fire under control before 10 a.m.

No injuries resulted from the incident because no employees were present at the shop when the fire started, officials said.