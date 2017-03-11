15-year-old charged in death of McMinnville woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a shooting in McMinnville left a woman dead and a man injured.

The boy lived with his dad John, his dad’s girl friend Kimberly Forness and roommate Ron Spiker. Forness was found dead inside their home on March 8 and Spiker was found injured outside near the home.

Friends said Forness was like a step-mother to the teen, and they had lived together for a while.

According to a GoFundMe account created by Spiker’s daughter, he was shot in the face and hip. He had surgery at OHSU to treat his injuries.

The teenager is also charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence, McMinnville police said.

He is being held at the Yamhill County jail while the investigation continues.

KOIN learned that Forness leaves behind 3 daughters in Oregon and relatives in Georgia.