PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit by a car on NE 82nd Friday night.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the 22-year-old woman was in the intersection of NE 82nd and Beech Street when she was struck. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

