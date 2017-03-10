Split decision in 2nd Malheur occupation trial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A jury split the decision for 4 men charged in a conspiracy to prevent workers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge to do their job.

The jury of 7 women and 5 men convicted all of the defendants of at least one felony:

— Daryl Thorn and Jason Patrick of conspiracy to impede federal workers. Thorn was also guilty of having a firearm in a federal facility.

— Jake Ryan and Duane Ehmer are guilty of depradation of government property, but not guilty of conspiracy

The verdict Friday handed prosecutors a measure of redemption after they failed to convict Ammon and Ryan Bundy along with five other occupiers in a high-profile trial last fall involving the takeover of Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, a remote bird sanctuary southeast of Portland.

The men had faced the same primary charge as the Bundy defendants – conspiring to impede Interior Department employees from doing their jobs at the refuge.

Ehmer of Irrigon, Oregon; Patrick of Bonaire, Georgia; Thorn of Marysville, Washington; and Ryan of Plains, Montana all waived their right to a speedy trial last fall, preferring to have more time to prepare.

Three of them were charged with possessing a firearm in a federal facility. Two are charged with depredation of government property.

This second trial began February 16 and was related to the 42-day occupation of the federal wildlife facility. Last October, a jury acquitted 7 defendants — including brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy — of all charges.

Ammon Bundy testified as a witness for the defense at the end of February. He said he felt “driven” to protest federal control of Western lands after learning that two Oregon ranchers were imprisoned for setting fires on public rangeland.

The Bundys along with a number of other defendants are either on trial or awaiting trial in Nevada over an armed 2014 standoff with federal agents at Cliven Bundy’s ranch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.