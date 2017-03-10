Spend Caturday at the Oregon Cat Video Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you love cat videos, you’ll love the Oregon Cat Video Festival at the Oregon State Fair Grounds on March 11, 2017.

This is the first cat video festival in Oregon, but the idea started in Minnesota, where 13,000 people attended.

The festival is for cat lovers of all ages and will include a variety of activities. Attendees are encouraged to submit cat videos for a contest and dress up for costume contests, which will be judged separately for kids and adults.

There will also be inflatable adult and kid games and a bounce house.

The event’s sponsors include the Oregon Humane Society, the Willamette Humane Society, the Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon, Cat Adoption Team and others. The Oregon Humane Society will receive 20% of ticket sales.

Main Stage Schedule:

4 p.m. – Doors Open (Columbia Hall/State Fairgrounds)

5 p.m. – Viral Video Reel (Main Stage)

6 p.m. – User Submitted Video Reel (Main Stage) Awards Announced / Costume Contest / Video & Pic Awards

7:30 p.m.- Rose City Catacrobat Show / Alex Elkin – Comedy Set

8:15 p.m. – Moshow “The Cat Rapper” Performance

9-10 p.m. – DJ Boom Kitty (Main Stage)+Viral Video Reel – User Submitted Video Reel

The festival is Saturday, March 11 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 NE 17th Street Salem, OR 97301