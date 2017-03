PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday night.

Police say a dark-colored vehicle hit the person on SE 148th Avenue and Start Street at 11:19 p.m. A 911 caller reported the driver fled southbound on SE 148th Avenue.

Officials responded to the scene to conduct an investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

